Nandi Ndaitwah Urges Public to Support Her Cabinet

Putin Trump Video Call Could Be Arranged Immediately, Kremlin Confirms

Moscow: If Russian President Vladimir Putin or US President Donald Trump choose to have a video call, it can be arranged immediately, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Peskov stated in an interview with Pavel Zarubin that a video call could be set up rapidly if either leader proposed the idea. This comes after the two presidents engaged in a two-hour phone conversation on Tuesday, which was conducted at their discretion.



Peskov mentioned that an encrypted video link is available for discussions on sensitive matters. “A hotline video link has also been established. It is encrypted, protected and it allows heads of state to negotiate the most sensitive questions,” he explained.

