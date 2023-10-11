PwDs allege exclusion in palliative distribution

The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), on Wednesday alleged that their members were excluded in the recent distribution of palliative across the 36 states of the federation.

Mr James Lalu, Executive Secretary of NCPWD made the allegation at a media briefing in Abuja.

According to him, PwDs constitute 15 per cent of Nigerians and they are the most vulnerable groups in the country that require palliative to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

“The reports we are getting from all the 36-states of the federation is that, in the distribution of palliative, persons with disabilities in the communities were not carried along.

“So, we are going to collate all the data of PwDs across the states to present to the Chairman of the National Economic Council who is Vice-President Kashim Shettima,’’ he said.

Lalu explained that the estimated population of PwDs was 35.5 million, spread across the 774 local government areas of the country.

“The disability community deserves all the necessary attentions from the authorities to ensure that whatever government is doing they will be carried along,’’ he said.

The executive secretary however, disclosed that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Betta Edu had assured that their members will be included in the National Conditional Cash Transfer Scheme.

He said they were also assured of inclusion in the other programme of the National Social Investment Programme.

Lalu also disclosed that the commission partnered with the Bank of Industry to train some PwDs on different business skills and they were provided with soft loans to set up their businesses. (NAN)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria