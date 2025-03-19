Independence Horseracing Bash Set for Aminuis



Okakarara: The Otjozondjupa Communal Land Board on Tuesday enforced its decision to remove 27 identified illegal fences in the Okakarara and Tsumkwe West villages.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Otjozondjupa Communal Land Board Chairperson, Jackson Hindjou, was accompanied by armed police officers and 32 members of the National Youth Service (NYS) to remove the Ohamuheke illegal fence. Ohamuheke is located 58 kilometers southeast of Okakarara, and a total of three fences covering 18 kilometers at Ohamuheke, Otjiurutjokatjove, and Ombujomenje villages are being targeted.





On 24 March 2025, the team will move to Tsumkwe West to address 24 illegal fences covering 148 kilometers at //Ha-Du, Kameelwood, Bubi Pos, Omatako, and Kanovlei villages, Hindjou stated. He emphasized that these illegal fences have long deprived other residents of the opportunity to benefit from state natural resources due to the vast tracts of grazing land being fenced off.





Ohamuheke fence owners, Renathe Zauisomue, 73, and Gottfried Zauisomue, 80, expressed their disheartenment over the removal of their six-kilometer fence, as they heavily relied on it for livestock grazing. They revealed that the fence was inherited from their late husband who passed away in 2016, and since a land dispute arose in October 2017 between their son and his cousin, they have not found peace until the fence was dismantled.





Elia Muniazo, Councillor of the Kambazembi Traditional Royal House, explained that disputed communal land matters undergo a series of processes, potentially reaching the High Court. He confirmed that the case went through various stages, ultimately resulting in the tribunal court ruling in favor of removing the fence.





Mathias Dumeni, Secretary of the Otjozondjupa Communal Land Board, stated that his team will remove and confiscate the wire and poles of the illegal fences, which will then be auctioned to generate funds to cover the costs incurred. He noted that the land board currently has a bill exceeding N.dollars 600,000 for this exercise, and if the auctioned items generate insufficient funds, the accused will be required to cover the shortfall. Dumeni also warned that any attempts to re-fence by the accused would be considered contempt of court.

