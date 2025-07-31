Renewable Energy Powers Ahead as China Advances Green Transition



Beijing: China’s green transition has significantly propelled the advancement of renewable energy, constituting 91.5 percent of the nation’s newly installed power capacity in the first half of 2025, as revealed by official data on Thursday. The expansion highlights China’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and shifting towards sustainable energy sources.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the National Energy Administration (NEA) reported that the country’s newly installed capacity of renewable energy reached 268 million kilowatts from January to June, nearly twice the amount compared to the same timeframe in the previous year. By the end of June, China’s cumulative installed capacity for renewable energy surged to 2.16 billion kilowatts, marking a 30.6 percent increase from the previous year and accounting for 59.2 percent of the nation’s total installed power capacity.

Renewable energy has also made a substantial impact on electricity generation, achieving a record high by contributing 39.7 percent o

f the total electricity output in the first half of the year. This figure surpassed the combined electricity consumption of the services sector and residential usage, as stated by Pan Huimin, an NEA official, during a press conference.

The period from January to June saw a 15.6 percent year-on-year growth in the country’s renewable energy power generation, reaching 1.8 trillion kWh, according to the NEA. This growth aligns with China’s accelerating transition towards green and low-carbon development.

Furthermore, Thursday’s data highlighted the expansion of electric vehicle infrastructure, with 16.1 million electric vehicle charging facilities installed nationwide by the end of June. Over 97 percent of China’s counties are now equipped with charging facilities, supporting the increasing adoption of electric vehicles across the country.