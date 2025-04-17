Hot News :

Repo Rate Remains Unchanged at 6.75 Percent: Bank of Namibia’s Decision to Safeguard Currency Peg

Hyundai Steel Secures US Certification for Nuclear Reactor Products

Global Economy Growth Expected to Slow Down to 2.3% in 2025 Due to Trade Tensions UNCTAD

Kiev Suffers Heavy Losses in Clashes With Russia’s Central Group

Putin and Al Thani to Discuss Ukraine Situation During Moscow Visit

EU Aims for Tariff Agreement with Ukraine by June 5

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Repo Rate Remains Unchanged at 6.75 Percent: Bank of Namibia’s Decision to Safeguard Currency Peg

Share This Article:


Windhoek: The Bank of Namibia (BoN) has maintained the repo rate at 6.75 percent for the next two months. The central bank announced this decision on Wednesday, stating that the unchanged rate aims to sustain the peg between the Namibian Dollar and the South African Rand, while also supporting the domestic economy amidst global policy uncertainties.

According to Namibia Press Agency, BoN Governor Johannes !Gawaxab explained that the decision followed a thorough review of domestic, regional, and global economic trends. !Gawaxab highlighted that domestic economic growth was observed in 2024 and persisted into the first two months of 2025. Although there was a recent increase, domestic inflation remained well-contained, and growth in Private Sector Credit Extension was subdued and largely unchanged from the previous Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

!Gawaxab noted improvements in the merchandise trade deficit and affirmed that the stock of international reserves was sufficient to maintain the currency p
eg and meet international financial commitments. The Gross Domestic Product growth for 2025 is projected to be between 3.5 percent and 4.0 percent, slightly weaker than previously forecasted.

The governor also pointed out that downside risks have intensified, primarily due to global policy uncertainties and escalating trade wars. Other significant external risks include geopolitical tensions and persistently low international diamond prices. Internally, challenges such as delays in infrastructure upgrades and rehabilitation, rain-induced damage, outbreaks of animal health diseases, and water supply interruptions in coastal towns may pose further risks to the domestic economic outlook.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.