Retired Pastor Nashidengo Passes Away in Oshakati.



Oshakati: Retired Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia Pastor, Rev. Ferdinand Hashomunanasho ya Nashidengo, passed away on Saturday at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital following a short illness. The news was confirmed by family member Daniel Nashidengo to Nampa on Sunday. Rev. Nashidengo was 76 years old at the time of his passing.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Rev. Nashidengo recently participated in the democratic process by casting his vote in the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Wednesday. He voted at the Omaalala polling station in the Ondangwa Rural constituency, located in the Oshana Region.

Rev. Nashidengo leaves behind his wife, Laimi Nashidengo, who is 75 years old, and their four children. His contribution to the community and commitment to his faith are remembered by those who knew him.