Right partnerships, investments ‘ll brighten Nigeria’s agricultural future – Sanwo-Olu



The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says the combination of right strategies, investments, and partnerships will enable Nigeria harness its competitive advantage and present a bright agricultural future.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, made the assertion at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Agro Fair and Symposium on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event had as its theme, ‘Nigeria Food Production in Global Space: Leveraging Our Competitive Advantage’.

The governor said that agriculture had always been the backbone of the country’s economy, hence the need to explore new frontiers in food production using the vast potentials within Nigeria’s borders.

He said that Nigeria, blessed with abundant natural resources, a favorable climate, and a hardworking population, was uniquely positioned to feed the growing population and be a major player in the global food market.

The governor, however, stres

sed that realising the country’s potential required more than just acknowledging its resources.

‘It demands a strategic approach that maximises our competitive advantages and addresses the challenges that have historically impeded our progress.

‘We must harness our competitive advantage in the global food production space.

‘It requires that we take ownership of our diverse agricultural ecosystems that offer the opportunity to produce a wide range of crops and livestock and target niche markets globally.

‘We must intentionally deploy our large and growing workforce by investing in education and training, particularly in modern agricultural techniques and agribusiness.

‘We should also transform this workforce into a formidable asset that supports a thriving agro-economy ‘ he said.

The governor also revealed that Lagos state had implemented a series of strategies and innovations aimed at enhancing its contribution to Nigeria’s food

production on a global scale, leveraging the country’s competitive advantages.

These initiatives, he said, were designed to position Lagos as a key player in the global agricultural market, ensuring that Nigeria capitalises on its natural resources, strategic location, and growing population.

‘As we seek to position Nigeria as a global leader in food production, collaboration between government, private sector, and international partners will be vital.

‘Government, both state and federal, are committed to creating an enabling environment that encourages investment, fosters innovation, and supports sustainable agricultural practices.

‘But we cannot do it alone. The private sector must lead the way in driving innovation, adopting best practices, and expanding market reach,’ he said.

Mr Gabriel Idahosa, President, LCCI, said that Nigeria was at crossroads, facing unprecedented challenges in its food systems in the face of unique opportunities that could redefine its position in the global agricultural lands

cape.

He said that Nigeria must not ignore the urgent food crisis it was facing with food inflation, and skyrocketing number of food-insecure Nigerians, facing acute hunger.

The LCCI president, while commending import waivers given for some food imports, said that we must be deliberate in building the capacity of local food producers to meet the demands of Nigerians.

Idahosa said that Nigeria must become more diligent in its fiscal policy direction while initiating specially targeted programmes for food production.

‘We must invest in agricultural research to boost our output through improved seedlings, disease prevention, and the deployment of modern technology for agricultural mechanisation.

‘The National Food Security Council must be expanded to include key stakeholders at the federal and state levels, while an urgent, coordinated hunger response involving public, private, and civil society sectors is needed.

‘Our food security an

d production challenges are daunting, yet our competitive advantages provide a solid foundation to build a resilient and globally competitive agricultural sector ,’ he said.

Chairman, LCCI Agro-Allied Symposium 2024, Mr Kola Aderibigbe, said that Nigeria’s agricultural ecosystem needed to address global food security challenges and transform agrifood through continued innovation, collaboration, and strategic implementation.

Aderibigbe noted the need to cure Nigeria from the mentality of consumption society to sustainable food production which requires collective efforts.

According to him, Nigeria does not lack the resources to develop from within.

He said that from natural to human resources, the country stood out with abundant endowments that beg for effective and efficient utilisations.

He added that Nigeria needed to make agriculture attractive to the youth by continually getting them engaged positively and developing their interest in agri business through digitalisation, creative art, security and f

unding.

‘It is the young population that can assist to drive the transformational change required to take preeminence top position in Nigeria food production in global space.

‘Government must assist in improving the nation security architecture to promote security of farmers, promote innovation, enhance farmers’ access to high-quality seeds to support sustainable agriculture.

‘Agriculture ecosystems as a new economy frontier in Nigeria has the potential to revolutionise Nigeria economy from healthcare, environmental sustainability, food production and security, financial sustainability, education.

‘This can be a game changer and transformer from obscurity to abundance and transform Nigeria in to an enviable space globally,’ he said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria