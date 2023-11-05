Robberies mar weekend

WINDHOEK: A 49-year-old Windhoek man together with his family in their home were on Saturday allegedly robbed of both items and cash valued at N.dollars 100 000 in Otjomuise’s Boston Street.

In a crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force on Sunday, spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi noted that the family was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint by four unknown male suspects at about 00h30.

“It is alleged that the suspects gained entrance at the family residence by using a bolt cutter to cut the burglar bars in front of the victims and entered and robbed them of items including one laptop, one television set, one cellphone, one wedding ring, and a passport as well as cash, all totalling N.dollars 100 000,” she said.

No recovery and arrest have been made as police investigations continue, Shikwambi said.

In a similar case, a pensioner was on Saturday attacked and robbed at his home after suspects allegedly jumped over his residence wall and attacked him in his garage at Auasblick in Windhoek.

Shikwambi stated that the suspects allegedly jumped over the wall and found the complainant in his garage at about 12h00 and attacked him with a panga and knives.

It is alleged that the suspects stole property including a vehicle, a pistol, a TV set and more items, the spokesperson said.

The value of the properties is unknown at this stage and no arrests nor recoveries have been made yet and police investigations continue, Shikwambi noted.

In another incident, a 49-year-old Namibian male was on Friday robbed of his personal belongings valued at N.dollars 10 100 after he was allegedly held at gunpoint by suspects along the B1 road in Windhoek.

Shikwambi said that the incident occurred at about 22h00 and that the victim was robbed of a cellphone, two tempo watches, a laptop bag, two pairs of shoes, two t-shirts, denim shorts and business registration documents.

No recovery nor arrests have been made yet and police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency