UN Chief Welcomes DRC Rwanda Peace Deal



Windhoek: The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda signed a historic peace agreement in Washington on Friday, marking a turning point in efforts to end years of armed conflict and humanitarian crisis in Africa’s Great Lakes region. The signing ceremony was held at the U.S. State Department in the presence of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, along with the foreign ministers of Rwanda and the DRC. Representatives from Angola, Togo, Qatar, and the African Union also attended the ceremony.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the comprehensive peace agreement, which entered into force upon signing, outlines the creation of a joint security coordination mechanism within 30 days. The agreement also outlines commitments to respect territorial integrity, halt hostilities, disengage and disarm armed forces, and conditionally integrate non-state armed groups. An annex details an operational plan for the neutralization of the Rwandan rebel group, Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), along with provisions for Rwanda to lift defensive measures.





For decades, eastern DRC has been mired in violence, exacerbated by the resurgence of the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel movement since late 2021, which Kinshasa accuses Kigali of backing. Rwanda has denied the allegations and accuses the Congolese army of collaborating with the FDLR. “The first order of business is to begin implementing the Concept of Operations for the Neutralization of FDLR, to be accompanied by a lifting of Rwanda’s defensive measures,” said Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe.





Since January 2025, the M23 has seized several strategic towns, including Goma and Bukavu, displacing hundreds of thousands and worsening an already dire humanitarian situation. While the agreement does not spell out specific measures regarding M23’s presence, both parties acknowledged Qatar’s mediating role. Since March 2025, Doha has hosted a series of talks between Kinshasa and M23 representatives, which resulted in a ceasefire understanding in late April, though fighting on the ground has continued.





The deal also includes commitments to facilitate the safe, voluntary return of refugees and displaced persons, reaffirm the peacekeeping mandate of the UN Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), and promote regional integration through cross-border development projects.





Despite the diplomatic breakthrough, observers said implementation will be key, stressing that sustainable peace in the Great Lakes region depends on political will, regional cooperation, and sustained international support. “While the agreement sets the stage for dialogue, the reality on the ground reflects persistent tensions and a worsening humanitarian crisis,” said Bintou Keita, special representative of the UN Secretary-General for the DRC and head of MONUSCO, in a briefing to the UN Security Council on Friday.





Keita reported that over 27.8 million people across the DRC are facing food insecurity, and more than 7 million have been displaced, many multiple times, due to violence. “The humanitarian situation is untenable,” she said, noting that only 11 percent of the 2025 humanitarian response plan has been funded following the suspension of support from the main donor.





On the security front, Keita cited ongoing violence by armed groups, including Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO), Zaire, and the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), as well as emerging militias led by individuals previously convicted of war crimes. These groups continue to attack civilians, health facilities, and displacement camps, while seeking local sources of funding. Sexual violence also remains rampant. Women and girls who have survived rape struggle to access healthcare, while men and boys face abduction or extrajudicial execution, Keita warned.





She urged the international community to respond without delay. The path to lasting peace in the DRC “demands shared responsibility and collective action,” she added.

