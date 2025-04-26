About 200,000 Mourners Attend Pope Francis’ Funeral



Kabul: Afghanistan’s Taliban movement condemns the recent terrorist attack in India’s Jammu and Kashmir and hopes a comprehensive investigation will be conducted in order to find the actual culprits, head of the Taliban’s political office Suhail Shaheen told RIA Novosti on Friday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, on Tuesday, a terrorist attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people, including one Nepalese citizen. Police reported that three armed men in camouflage opened indiscriminate fire on tourists who were horse riding in Baisaran Valley, near the town of Pahalgam. A group of terrorists from the Resistance Front, affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba group (banned in Russia), claimed responsibility for the attack.





On Wednesday, the Indian Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to reduce the staff of the embassies of India and Pakistan in each other’s countries from 55 to 30 people, suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, and close the only functioning land border crossing between the two countries, Attari-Wagah. All Pakistani citizens who entered India through this checkpoint were asked to leave the country by May 1, while those who entered via the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation Visa Exemption Scheme were asked to leave within 48 hours.





In response to the restrictions imposed by Indian authorities, Pakistan’s National Security Committee stated that the country would regard any attempt by India to divert the flow of the Indus River as an act of war. Pakistan also announced an immediate suspension of “all trade with India, including to and from any third country through Pakistan,” and closed its airspace to all Indian flights.

