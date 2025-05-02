DGHV Advancing Namibia’s Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Leadership



Rundu: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Kavango East Region on Thursday launched a weekend crime patrol operation called ‘Boots on the Ground’, which will run for two months. Speaking at the launch, NamPol Kavango East Regional Commander, Commissioner Andreas Haingura emphasized the community’s concerns regarding the lack of police visibility.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Haingura highlighted that the operation will particularly target areas around Rundu such as Sauyemwa, Kehemu, Ndama, Kaisosi, and Tuhingireni from May until the end of June. Community members have raised issues about losing money, cellphones, and even lives, questioning the police’s presence during such incidents.





Haingura stated that the police would execute a comprehensive crime prevention operation over the weekend, ensuring thorough checks. Cars and individuals will be stopped and searched, with arrests made for those driving under the influence.





The commissioner urged the police to maintain order and prevent robberies and other crimes over the weekend. He expressed confidence in the police’s ability to restore order in the Kavango East Region. Haingura also advised officers to maintain professionalism, allowing the law to take its course without unnecessary confrontations.

