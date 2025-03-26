Ondangwa Town Council Striving to Address Housing Backlog



Moscow: Cooperation between Russia and Hungary in the energy field has withstood hard times and it will continue in the future, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday. “Energy cooperation between Hungary and Russia has endured the most challenging times and despite all the difficulties, we have managed to maintain the security of our country’s power supply,” Szijjarto said on social media after talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the sides “agreed to preserve energy cooperation,” Szijjarto said. The Hungarian oil and gas company MOL is successfully operating in Russia, and it may increase its role in the Russian market, the minister added.





“The good news is that MOL’s mining operations in Russia are exceptionally prosperous, this provides an opportunity to expand its role in Russia,” Szijjarto said.

