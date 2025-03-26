Hot News :

Russia and US Progress Towards Constructive Dialogue, Says Senator Karasin

Moscow: Russia and the United States are on the path to establishing a constructive dialogue, as stated by Grigory Karasin, a top senator for foreign affairs. Although the process is challenging, both nations possess the necessary patience and professional skills to move forward.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Karasin highlighted that both President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States have confirmed their commitment to this dialogue. The senator acknowledged the difficulties involved but expressed confidence in both countries’ abilities to sustain the effort required for successful communication.



Karasin further commented on the uncertainty surrounding the timing of the next meeting between Russian and US delegations, indicating that it remains unknown.

