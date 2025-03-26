

Riyadh: Russia and the US managed to quickly agree on a list of objects that are subject to a temporary moratorium on attacks on energy systems during talks in Riyadh on March 25, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, “It was thanks to these contacts that it was possible to fairly quickly agree yesterday on a list of Russian and Ukrainian facilities that fall under the temporary moratorium on attacks on the energy system,” Peskov told reporters.





The moratorium on strikes on Russian and Ukrainian energy systems must be respected, the official said, adding that it is a good step forward and was formed thanks to dialogue between Moscow and Washington. “[Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s order regarding the moratorium is in effect and is being implemented by our armed forces,” Peskov said.





At the same time, Ukraine’s attempts to strike Russian energy facilities are well known, the official said, adding that Kiev has repeatedly demonstrated its inability to negotiate.

