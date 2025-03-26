Hot News :

Ondangwa Town Council Striving to Address Housing Backlog

Russia Pleased with Constructive Dialogue Progress with U.S., Kremlin Reports

Russia and US Progress Towards Constructive Dialogue, Says Senator Karasin

Foreign Sanctions on Russia Achieved No Goals in Energy Sector Prime Minister

Russia and US Reach Quick Agreement on Energy Facility Attack Moratorium

Russia and Hungary to Continue Energy Cooperation Amidst Challenges, Says Szijjarto

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Russia and US Reach Quick Agreement on Energy Facility Attack Moratorium

Share This Article:


Riyadh: Russia and the US managed to quickly agree on a list of objects that are subject to a temporary moratorium on attacks on energy systems during talks in Riyadh on March 25, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.



According to Namibia Press Agency, “It was thanks to these contacts that it was possible to fairly quickly agree yesterday on a list of Russian and Ukrainian facilities that fall under the temporary moratorium on attacks on the energy system,” Peskov told reporters.



The moratorium on strikes on Russian and Ukrainian energy systems must be respected, the official said, adding that it is a good step forward and was formed thanks to dialogue between Moscow and Washington. “[Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s order regarding the moratorium is in effect and is being implemented by our armed forces,” Peskov said.



At the same time, Ukraine’s attempts to strike Russian energy facilities are well known, the official said, adding that Kiev has repeatedly demonstrated its inability to negotiate.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.