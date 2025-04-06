

Moscow: Russia’s Tsentr (Center) group of forces has reportedly eliminated up to 430 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, as per a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry released on Sunday. The losses also included seven armored combat vehicles, a pickup, and five field artillery pieces, according to the ministry.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Russia’s Zapad (West) battlegroup claimed to have eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian military personnel, three US-made MaxxPro armored combat vehicles, four pick-up trucks, and four field artillery guns, with two being Western-made. Meanwhile, the Yug (South) battlegroup reportedly eliminated up to 280 Ukrainian soldiers, two armored combat vehicles, 17 motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns, including a US-made 155 mm M777 howitzer.





Additionally, the Sever (North) group of forces was reported to have eliminated up to 65 Ukrainian soldiers, along with four armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, and four field artillery pieces. The Vostok (East) group of forces claimed to have eliminated over 130 Ukrainian soldiers, a tank, four motor vehicles, a recovery vehicle, and three field artillery pieces, which included a Swedish-made Archer 155 mm self-propelled artillery piece.





Finally, the Dnepr group of forces reportedly eliminated over 65 Ukrainian soldiers, an infantry fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, four electronic warfare stations, and an ammunition depot, according to the statement. The Russian Defense Ministry’s claims have not been independently verified.

