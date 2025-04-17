

Moscow: Russia remains prepared to assist in the resolution of the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program through political and diplomatic channels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Wednesday. He emphasized Russia’s readiness to contribute in any way possible to this settlement, underscoring the country’s commitment to doing everything within its power.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Kremlin addressed the potential role of Russia and China as guarantors in the US-Iran agreement. This possibility hinges on the ongoing negotiations between the two countries. The Kremlin also noted that it anticipates a second round of talks between the United States and Iran to occur soon, which could further influence the dynamics of this international issue.

