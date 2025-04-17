Hot News :

Repo Rate Remains Unchanged at 6.75 Percent: Bank of Namibia’s Decision to Safeguard Currency Peg

Hyundai Steel Secures US Certification for Nuclear Reactor Products

Global Economy Growth Expected to Slow Down to 2.3% in 2025 Due to Trade Tensions UNCTAD

Kiev Suffers Heavy Losses in Clashes With Russia’s Central Group

Putin and Al Thani to Discuss Ukraine Situation During Moscow Visit

EU Aims for Tariff Agreement with Ukraine by June 5

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Russia Expresses Willingness to Facilitate Iran Nuclear Program Settlement

Share This Article:


Moscow: Russia remains prepared to assist in the resolution of the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program through political and diplomatic channels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Wednesday. He emphasized Russia’s readiness to contribute in any way possible to this settlement, underscoring the country’s commitment to doing everything within its power.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the Kremlin addressed the potential role of Russia and China as guarantors in the US-Iran agreement. This possibility hinges on the ongoing negotiations between the two countries. The Kremlin also noted that it anticipates a second round of talks between the United States and Iran to occur soon, which could further influence the dynamics of this international issue.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.