

Moscow: Russia is satisfied with the constructive and efficient development of dialogue with the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Wednesday. “We are satisfied with how our dialogue is developing in a pragmatic and constructive way, and in an efficient manner at that,” Peskov told reporters.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Peskov emphasized the importance of continuing along the path of cooperative relations between Russia and the U.S., highlighting the significance of the ongoing dialogue. He noted the recent moratorium on targeting Russian and Ukrainian power grids as a positive development stemming from these constructive relations.





Peskov further elaborated on the intensive nature of contacts between Russia and the U.S., underscoring the frequent and productive interactions. “We maintain our contacts with the US side. You do know that these contacts are carried out quite intensively,” he stated to reporters.

