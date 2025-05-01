

New York: The ceasefire negotiations between Moscow and Kiev may happen “quite soon” if Ukraine makes efforts to address the root causes of the ongoing conflict, according to Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy. He conveyed this sentiment in a conversation with RIA Novosti.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Polyanskiy emphasized that the decision largely rests with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He stated that a serious and meaningful effort is required to resolve the issues that led to the crisis. “The ball is in the court of Zelenskyy, whether to accept it or not,” Polyanskiy remarked, suggesting that a resolution could be achieved shortly if Ukraine takes appropriate steps.





Moscow has consistently advocated for diplomatic solutions, including presenting its case at the UN Security Council. Polyanskiy reiterated that Russia’s preference for diplomatic resolutions remains unchanged, citing Moscow’s ‘final effort’ in 2021 when draft security treaties were proposed to the United States and NATO.

