

Riyadh: Russian and US experts have convened in Riyadh for consultations regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The Russian delegation has already arrived at the negotiation site to engage with their US counterparts, as reported by a RIA Novosti correspondent. This new phase of discussions between Russia and the United States is taking place in Saudi Arabia, with Al Arabiya broadcaster confirming the start of the negotiations on Monday. These discussions are being conducted in a closed format.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov stated that the meeting with US representatives in Riyadh concluded productively, with a focus on Ukraine-related issues. Meanwhile, developments in the UK reveal that the military has criticized Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s proposal to send peacekeepers to Ukraine as “political theatre,” arguing that the details of such a mission remain unclear, as reported by the Telegraph. In addition, the US Treasury Department is reportedly formulating a comprehensive agreement on access to Ukraine’s mineral resources, bypassing Kiev and foregoing the memorandum stage, according to Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko.





On the international front, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to express Ankara’s support for US initiatives on Ukraine during his forthcoming visit to Washington on March 25-26, as per a source within the Turkish Foreign Ministry cited by RIA Novosti. Meanwhile, in developments concerning Gaza, a member of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Barhoum, was reportedly killed in an Israeli strike on Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis, according to a statement by the Palestinian movement. Lastly, protests in Istanbul have been met with forceful police action, with authorities dispersing rally participants supporting the arrested city mayor, driving them to the Vezneciler metro station, as reported by a RIA Novosti correspondent.

