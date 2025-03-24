

Moscow: The Russian Central Bank announced on Monday that it had extended for six months restrictions on transfers abroad of funds of non-residents from unfriendly countries from broker accounts.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the restrictions apply to transfers from accounts opened by individuals and legal entities with Russian brokers and trust managers. They were introduced on April 1, 2022, and will be suspended from April 1 with the restrictions lasting for six months. The decision aims to maintain financial stability.

