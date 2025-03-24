Hot News :

Omaheke Celebrates Steenkamp’s Appointment as Education Minister

Russia-US Negotiations on Ukraine Conflict Commence in Riyadh

Russia’s FSB Detains Energy Oversight Agency Official Spying for Ukraine

Russian Central Bank Extends Restrictions on Transfers for Unfriendly States’ Residents

Japan Creates Joint Operations Command in Defense Ministry Government

European Transgenders Urged Caution When Planning Trips to US Reports

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Russian Central Bank Extends Restrictions on Transfers for Unfriendly States’ Residents

Share This Article:


Moscow: The Russian Central Bank announced on Monday that it had extended for six months restrictions on transfers abroad of funds of non-residents from unfriendly countries from broker accounts.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the restrictions apply to transfers from accounts opened by individuals and legal entities with Russian brokers and trust managers. They were introduced on April 1, 2022, and will be suspended from April 1 with the restrictions lasting for six months. The decision aims to maintain financial stability.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.