

Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Dominican President Luis Abinader, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Lavrov’s visit to the Dominican Republic commenced on Wednesday, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Lavrov held discussions with not only President Abinader but also Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez. These talks were characterized by an atmosphere of friendship and mutual respect, as both sides acknowledged the “solid positive experience of Russian-Dominican cooperation” that has been cultivated over 80 years of diplomatic relations.

The discussions aimed at exploring the “significant potential” for bolstering ties across various sectors, including political, trade and economic cooperation, tourism, as well as cultural and humanitarian exchanges. This meeting underscores the mutual interest of both nations in enhancing their longstanding relationship and exploring new avenues for collabora

tion.