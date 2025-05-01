Hot News :

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Engages in Diplomatic Talks with Dominican President Abinader

MSMEs Drive Economic Growth: Kr¶hne

Russia’s Medvedev Criticizes Deep State’s Resistance to Trump’s Economic Policies

US Excludes Security Guarantees for Ukraine From Rare Minerals Deal – Reports

Russia-Ukraine Talks Could Occur ‘Quite Soon,’ Says Russian Mission to UN

Ukraine Launches Drone Attack on Oleshky Market, Resulting in Multiple Casualties

Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Dominican President Luis Abinader, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Lavrov’s visit to the Dominican Republic commenced on Wednesday, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Lavrov held discussions with not only President Abinader but also Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez. These talks were characterized by an atmosphere of friendship and mutual respect, as both sides acknowledged the “solid positive experience of Russian-Dominican cooperation” that has been cultivated over 80 years of diplomatic relations.

The discussions aimed at exploring the “significant potential” for bolstering ties across various sectors, including political, trade and economic cooperation, tourism, as well as cultural and humanitarian exchanges. This meeting underscores the mutual interest of both nations in enhancing their longstanding relationship and exploring new avenues for collabora
tion.

