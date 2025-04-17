Hot News :

Russia’s Federation Council Approves Ban on Foreign Agents in Education

Russia: Russia’s Federation Council, the country’s upper house, has approved a law prohibiting foreign agents from engaging in educational activities across the nation, irrespective of the students’ age.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the new legislation introduces amendments to the existing Law on Foreign Agents. These amendments outline the process of licensing educational activities by foreign agents, including the possibility of refusing to issue or revoking a license if the applicant is identified as a foreign agent.



Additionally, the revised law restricts foreign agents from participating in the management bodies of state corporations. It also prevents non-governmental organizations (NGOs) labeled as foreign agents from being recognized as socially oriented NGOs.

