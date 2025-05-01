

Moscow: US President Donald Trump’s foreign economic policies have been met with resistance from the deep state, according to Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. Medvedev made these comments on Thursday, emphasizing the challenges Trump faces in implementing his economic strategies.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Medvedev remarked on Telegram that if there were an award for valorous labor in the US, President Trump would have earned it within his first 100 days in office, particularly for initiating the tariff battle. Medvedev noted that Trump’s tariffs impact multiple countries indiscriminately, affecting close neighbors and European nations alike.





Medvedev further commented on Trump’s ability to pressure Ukraine into reimbursing US aid with minerals, indicating a significant shift in international relations. He also pointed out that Trump’s approval ratings have declined due to the fierce opposition from the deep state, which continues to challenge his policies.

