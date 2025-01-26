SADC Condemns Attacks by M23 Armed Group on Military Mission in DRC



Gaborone: The Southern African Development Community (SADC) on Saturday condemned the March 23 Movement (M23) armed group operating in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for recent attacks on its regional military mission. The SADC Secretariat highlighted this in a statement issued from its headquarters in Gaborone, Botswana, expressing concern over the incident.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the SADC reported that on January 22, the M23 armed group attacked the SADC Mission in the DRC. The statement emphasized that such actions undermine the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peace and security of both the DRC and the SADC region. Although the SADC did not disclose the number of casualties, it extended wishes for the wounded to recover promptly and offered condolences to the countries and families of the deceased.





The SADC asserted that the M23’s pursuit of territorial expansion worsens the already severe humanitarian and security crisis in the eastern DRC. This situation has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced millions, particularly affecting women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities in North Kivu Province.





The SADC accused the M23 armed group of violating the Nairobi Peace Process and the ceasefire agreement brokered by Angolan President Joao Lourenco, who serves as the African Union (AU) Champion for Peace and Reconciliation in Africa. Furthermore, during an Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the SADC held in Harare, Zimbabwe, in November 2024, the SADC Mission in the DRC was extended by a year, until December 2025.

