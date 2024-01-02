  • January 4, 2024
Sandpit claims two minors at Kamundema

Sandpit claims two minors at Kamundema

RUNDU: Two boys died at Kamundema village in the Kavango East Region, over the weekend after the sandpit they were playing in allegedly collapsed, burying them alive. The boys, aged twelve and nine, died of suffocation. This is according to a report issued by the Namibia Police Force's Acting Regional Commander in the Kavango East Region, Deputy Commissioner Eino Nambahu, on Tuesday. The 12-year-old was identified as Makanga Johannes Ntjinano and the nine-year-old as Nankema Kafuro. Their next of kin have been informed of their deaths. Their bodies were taken to the Nyangana District Mortuary for an autopsy. In an unrelated incident, a 32-year-old woman from Shikoro village in the Ndiyona Constituency was fatally attacked by a crocodile in the Kavango River. It is reported that the deceased, identified as Muhembo Mudi, went to the river alone to fetch water, where she was attacked by the crocodile. The deceased's body was recovered on Monday after a long search by members of the Ministry of Environmen t, Forestry and Tourism officials near the place of the attack. Her next of kin have been informed of her death. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

