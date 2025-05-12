Ukraine and Russia Edge Closer to Peace Talks with Proposed Ceasefire



Makurdi: The Sasakawa Africa Association (SAA), a non-governmental organization, has emphasized the need for social media influencers in Benue and Nasarawa States to raise awareness about the availability of improved, disease-free cassava seeds.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the call was made during the Building an Economically Sustainable Integrated Cassava Seed System Phase 2 (BASICS II) project workshop, which was organized for social media influencers and actors in Makurdi. The communication focal person for the BASICS II project, Ms. Aveseh Asough, highlighted the transformative role of social media platforms in disseminating agricultural information by connecting people globally.





Asough mentioned that farmers can utilize social media to learn new techniques, receive weather updates, check market prices, and share their farming experiences. She pointed out that social media influencers can simplify complex information through videos, photos, and stories, which helps to build trust by demonstrating real-life results.





She noted that influencers could significantly contribute to spreading information on the advantages of certified cassava seeds, the risks of using disease-prone planting materials, and the necessity of a reliable seed supply chain. The BASICS II model has been effective in enhancing cassava productivity by providing a structured seed system that supplies disease-free, high-quality cassava planting materials to farmers.





Despite the successes achieved, Asough emphasized that the continued use of recycled and unimproved varieties limits cassava yields. The workshop aimed to equip social media influencers in Benue and Nasarawa with the necessary knowledge to amplify the BASICS II project and broaden its reach.





The workshop’s objectives were to ensure that influencers are armed with practical communication tools and content ideas to create engaging posts that promote the adoption of disease-free certified seeds. It also aimed to build the capacity of social media influencers on the BASICS II Cassava Seed System, covering its benefits, structure, and impact on cassava productivity. The goal is to establish a network of influencers actively promoting the BASICS II Cassava Seed model across social media platforms and reaching out to farmers and agricultural communities.





Additionally, Mr. Jonathan Yassah, the programme officer for Market Oriented Agriculture (MOA), remarked that the SAA programme was established to enhance agricultural productivity and food security in Africa. He mentioned that 14 extension agents were trained in March 2024 on the use of improved cassava disease-free seeds, noting a high demand for these seeds in the two states. However, he identified the major challenges as inadequate supply and scarcity of stems.

