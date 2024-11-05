Schlettwein Proposes Three Land Allocation Models.



Namibians will now be receiving land based on their needs and wants as per the newly approved National Resettlement Policy of 2023. This was announced by the Minister of Agriculture:amibians will now be receiving land based on their needs and wants as per the newly approved National Resettlement Policy of 2023. This was announced by the Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Calle Schlettwein during a workshop for the revised National Resettlement Criteria under the National Resettlement Policy in Windhoek on Monday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Schlettwein said the policy introduced three models as approved by Cabinet in 2023, including the High Economic Value Model (Large Scale Farming), Moderate Economic Value Model (Medium Scale Farming), and Low Economic Value Model (Social Welfare Economic Value Model). ‘Once the criteria are finalised and adopted, the ministry will move to implement the allocation as per the three proposed models. These models will serve as a guiding tool in allocating

land to the Namibian citizens in accordance with their various land needs and demands,’ he said.

He also added that the ministry is determined to work towards achieving a balanced land redistribution. ‘Many of us here today lived and or have experienced colonial subjugation in one way or another brought about skewed land distribution which my ministry is determined to correct until a balanced land redistribution is achieved,’ said Schlettwein.