Security challenges: Badaru seeks professional advice from former Head of State, others

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru, on Monday paid a courtesy visit on the former Military Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, in his Abuja home.

Badaru also paid a courtesy visit on the former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Martin Agwai.

The minister’s visit to the duo was to seek for professional advice on how to tackle and accomplish the task ahead of him.

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Monday, by Mrs Victoria Agba-Attah, Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry.

Briefing the former Nigerian leaders, the minister said that his visit was in view of the task and responsibilities ahead of him in the strategic ministry.

He said in the light of that, it was imperative that he and his state counterpart consult and tap from the wisdom and wealth of their experience.

Badaru said that he would not relent in his efforts at wider consultations with elders and former Nigerian leaders on how to tackle the current security challenges facing the nation.

He commended the former Head of State, who was also the head of ECOWAS special envoy to Niger Republic for his gigantic efforts at restoring peace and overcoming the current political impasse in that country.

Abubakar, Nigeria’s former Military Head of State between 1998 and 1999 is a renowned elder statesman and a Peace Ambassador for ECOWAS and the United Nations.

Similarly, Agwai had served the nation at one point of his career as the Commander of the combined United Nations- African Union Peacekeeping Force in Dafur.

He also served as Chief of Staff and Chief of Defence Staff.

Both leaders commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing the minister, describing him as a great achiever.

They wished him a successful tenure as minister of defence.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria