

Berlin: A senior German official on Monday called for sanctions on Israel, including partial arms export bans and EU agreement review, if the situation in Palestine’s enclave Gaza Strip doesn’t improve.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Siemtje Moeller, deputy chair of the Social Democratic Party parliamentary group, made the urge in a letter to her colleagues following a recent visit to Israel and the Gaza border region, reported German newspaper Die Welt.





The deputy from Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s coalition called Gaza’s situation “catastrophic,” citing UN and aid groups reporting rising starvation deaths. Israel’s assurance that there were no restrictions on humanitarian aid lacked credibility, Moeller said, noting that many aid requests had reportedly been denied.





She said the Israeli government “rarely takes action without external pressure,” and proposed three measures: partial suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, sanctions against far-right Israeli cabinet members and limited arms exports to Israel.





Moeller further argued that recognizing the Palestinian state should not be treated as a “taboo” in international diplomacy and does not have to wait until the completion of a peace process. Moeller’s party joined the coalition government with Merz’s conservatives earlier this year.

