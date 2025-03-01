Namibians Flock to Heroes Acre to Bid Nujoma Farewell



Belgrade: Serbia’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 3.9 percent in real terms in 2024 compared to the previous year, based on preliminary quarterly data, the country’s statistical office reported Friday. In the fourth quarter of 2024, Serbia’s GDP showed a year-on-year increase of 3.3 percent, while seasonally adjusted data indicated a 1.1-percent rise compared to the previous quarter. The final annual GDP growth rate for 2024, based on full-year calculations, will be published on October 1, 2025.





According to Namibia Press Agency, on the expenditure side, household final consumption rose 3.8 percent in the fourth quarter of last year. During the same period, exports of goods and services increased by 3.1 percent, whereas imports experienced a more significant rise of 7.1 percent. Government final consumption experienced a slight decline of 0.3 percent, based on the official data.

