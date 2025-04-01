ECN Initiates Preparations for Otjiwarongo and Grootfontein By-Elections



Katima Mulilo: The Zambezi Regional Council on Tuesday announced the nomination and election of Katima Mulilo Urban Constituency councillor, Kennedy Simasiku, to serve as a member of the 6th National Council.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Simasiku will replace Kabbe South Constituency Councillor, John Likando, who is now serving in the National Assembly. The regional government conveyed their congratulations, stating, “The Zambezi Regional Council wishes to congratulate and announce that Kennedy Simasiku, councillor for the Katima Urban Constituency has been nominated to serve as a Member of Parliament at National Council.”





Simasiku will serve in the 6th National Council for the remaining months leading up to the regional and local authority elections slated for November this year. He joins fellow councillor for the Sibbinda Constituency, Micky Lukaezi, in the National Council.

