Singapore’s retail sales increase in August



Retail sales in Singapore rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in August, following the 1 percent growth in July, the Department of Statistics said Friday.

Motor vehicle sales grew 17 percent in August from a year earlier. Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales fell 1.5 percent.

The estimated total retail sales value in August was 4.1 billion Singapore dollars (3.16 billion U.S. dollars), including 12.1 percent from online market.

