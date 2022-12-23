Six people were killed in two separate road accidents in South Africa’s Free State Province on Friday, the provincial police said.

The first accident killed five people and injured 11 others after a head-on collision between two minibuses, said Mahlomola Kareli, police spokesperson in Free State Province.

‘Three passengers and both drivers of the minibus taxis died on the scene while about 11 were rushed to different hospitals in Bloemfontein,’ said Kareli.

In another accident in the province, along the N3 road which connects Johannesburg and Durban, four sedans were involved in a pile-up resulting in the death of one person, he said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency