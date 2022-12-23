Tanzania’s railway authorities have signed an agreement with two Chinese companies for the second phase of the construction of the 506-km standard gauge railway (SGR) from Tabora to Kigoma region.

The Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) and the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, together with the China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, signed the agreement, which was witnessed Tuesday by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the State House in the port city of Dar es Salaam.

Masanja Kadogosa, TRC’s director general, said the second phase of the construction of the SGR from Tabora to Kigoma was scheduled to be completed in December 2026.

Kadogosa said the first phase of the construction of the SGR involving five lots from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza started in 2017 and was scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Hassan commended the two Chinese companies, saying she hoped the construction of the 506-km SGR will be undertaken as planned.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency