Skier Li Secures Historic 100th Asian Winter Games Gold for China



Yabuli: Cross-country skier Li Lei clinched the women’s sprint classic title at Yabuli here on Saturday, marking China’s 100th gold medal in the history of Asian Winter Games. China demonstrated its dominance in the event, with all four competitors advancing to the finals.





According to Namibia Press Agency, veteran skier Li achieved victory with a time of three minutes and 25.25 seconds. Her teammate, Meng Honglian, secured the silver medal in 3:25.91, while another Chinese competitor, Dinigeer Yilamujiang, took home the bronze. Li expressed her surprise and satisfaction, stating, “I didn’t expect all four of us to make it to the final. Everyone’s hard work has paid off.” She added that winning gold medals in both women’s and men’s events today fills her with confidence about the future of cross-country skiing in China.





In the men’s sprint classic event, China’s Wang Qiang showcased his strength, finishing the final with a time of 2:56.19 to secure gold. Japan’s Haruki Yamashita claimed the silver with a time of 2:57.90, while Kazakhstan’s Konstantin Bortsov took the bronze. Wang expressed his excitement, stating, “This is my first gold medal at the Asian Winter Games. The last time I participated in this event was eight years ago, and I’m thrilled to have this opportunity.”





Despite the competition featuring four rounds, the 31-year-old Wang emphasized that age was not a hindrance. “I have built up sufficient stamina during training, so my performance actually improved as the rounds progressed,” he added. The cross-country skiing events will continue on Sunday, featuring the women’s 5km free.

