SMH Rail launches its latest innovation in the ‘H10 Series’ Locomotive Towards Green Mobility

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — SMH Rail Sdn Bhd (SMH Rail), Malaysia’s leading rolling stock manufacturer and maintenance service provider, today unveiled its newly manufactured ‘H10 Series’ Locomotives. Built with advanced technology and innovation in design engineering, the ‘H10 Series’ provide an intrinsic value to the environment and railway ecosystem in reducing emissions and fueling green operations. The Malaysian-manufactured locomotives was recognized by The Malaysian Book of Records as the ‘First Made in Malaysia Locomotive’ for the export market.

With an aim Towards Green Mobility, SMH Rail is redefining mobility to achieve rail sustainability and powers the vision of a clean, fast and green future. The ‘H10 Series’ could replace 100 cargo trucks, reduce carbon emissions by up to 75%, lower highway congestion, and is four times more fuel efficient than road freight transport on average. Its practical design improves operational efficiency, increases haulage capacity and reduces maintenance challenges, resulting in lower overall life cycle costs.

“With over 20 years of industry experience, we are committed to deliver outstanding and innovative solutions for global railway partners in terms of cost, efficiency and reliability. The first batch of ‘H10 Series’ will be delivered to Tanzania Railways Corporation, with funding support from the World Bank. I am confident these locomotives will bring enormous economic benefits to the African Rail cargo industry by bridging connectivity, increasing supply-chain access, accelerating industrialization and promoting cross-border trade. With over 60% local content manufactured in Malaysia, the ‘H10 Series’ marks a cornerstone of our company in the global rail industry,” said Yang Berbahagia Datuk PK Nara, Chairman and Managing Director of SMH Rail.

Compliant with UIC standards, the ‘H10 Series’ is designed for heavy haulage and uninterrupted long-haul services. One key feature is its capability to operate in challenging terrains and weather conditions. The Locomotives are equipped with remote monitoring and diagnostics solution to provide real-time updates to rail operators, allowing for remote monitoring performance including speed, maintenance needs, fuel consumption and fault alerts. Data analysis tracks negligent handling, reduces risks of failures and improves operational safety.

SMH Rail aspires to position Malaysia as a regional manufacturing hub for railway rolling stock and continue to leverage global partnerships to develop its national and global footprint.

