

Dalian: No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE). The most active No.1 soybean contract for September 2025 delivery dipped 37 yuan (about 5.17 U.S. dollars) to close at 4,111 yuan per tonne.





According to Namibia Press Agency, on Friday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 160,607 lots, with a turnover of about 6.62 billion yuan. China is recognized as the world’s largest soybean importer.

