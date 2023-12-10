Spanish Tourists Lose Valuables Worth N.dollars 191,400 in Overnight Robbery

Mokuti Lodge, Namibia: In a distressing event at Mokuti Lodge, a Spanish couple was robbed of possessions valued at approximately N.dollars 191,400. The theft occurred in the early hours of Saturday while the victims were asleep.

According to Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA), Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, the crime was reported at the Oshivelo Police Station. The incident unfolded between 1:00 and 5:00 am, during which time the couple was asleep. Upon waking around 5:00 am, the couple discovered their belongings missing and the doors and padlocks of their bedroom and living room forcibly opened.

The stolen items included 150 euros (approximately N.dollars 3,067.22), a Nikon camera 7500, a camera lens, two suitcases filled with clothes, jewelry, sunglasses, toiletries, hair brushes, chargers, wireless earphones, binoculars, a black iPhone 10, a watch, two backpacks, and a handbag. The total estimated value of the stolen goods is N.dollars 191,400.

The couple had checked into the lodge on Thursday around 7:00 am. As of now, no arrests have been made, and none of the stolen items have been recovered. Police continue their investigations into this incident.