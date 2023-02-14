Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi today encouraged Members of Parliament (MPs) to approach this year with a spirit of cooperation, recognising that their strength lies in the unity and ability to work together.

Katjavivi said this during the opening session of the 7th Parliament in Windhoek.

“As we embark on this new legislative year, it is important that we reflect on the progress we have made as a nation,” he said.

Parliamentarians, he said must be at the forefront to provide profound legislation, oversight and accountability for the recovery of the national economy and the general improvement of the welfare of the citizens.

The seventh session of the 7th Parliament is held under the theme ‘Enhancing Namibia’s Parliamentary Democracy Post-COVID-19’.

He said the theme is fitting as the pandemic has had a profound impact on the nation and that it is the duty of parliamentarians to help put systems in place to ensure enhanced parliamentary oversight.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency