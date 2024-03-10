Spectacular performances witnessed at the opening of the 13th African Games

  • March 11, 2024
ACCRA: With a display of beautiful traditional dances, performances and more the 13th African Games opened at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Friday night. The launch of the 13th African Games was punctuated by the usual parade of athletes representing 53 countries taking part in the high mass of the continental sporting event that generated a viewership of more than 2.2 billion viewers across the globe. Renowned Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale, as well as the legendary highlife artists Pat Thomas, and Ebo Taylor, gave their all to thrill their appreciative audience. This was complemented by breathtaking performances of South Africa's Kamo Mphela and Ghana's King Promise. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the President of Ghana welcomed all the participating countries in his commemorative speech, wishing them the best of luck. He urged the participants to use the games to exhibit the talents that Africa possessed.  Mousse Fati Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission commended Ghan a for the massive investments in sporting facilities and infrastructure to host the games. 'Sports has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire, it has the power to unite people in a way that little else does, it speaks to youth in a language they understand,' he said.  The renowned sports personality urged the athletes and officials to be ambassadors of fair play, equity, discipline, inclusion, tolerance and teamwork to achieve a successful event.  More than 6,000 athletes are competing in 29 disciplines. The disciplines include arm wrestling, basketball, boxing, chess, football, volleyball, handball, athletics, table tennis, and badminton. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

