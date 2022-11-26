Sports Ministry provides protection for Angolan sports stars

Benguela – The minister of Youth and Sports (MINJUD), Palmira Barbosa, said Friday in the municipality of Cubal, centre-west Benguela Province, the commitment of her department to the protection of Angolan sports stars.

The minister stated that while speaking at the holding of the Pepino Centenary International Grand Prix, a road cycling race that is taking place in Benguela, in which she fired the starting shot for the second phase.

According to Palmira Barbosa, in her capacity as MINJUD´s head, she pledges to work to dignify and recognise the achievements of athletes while they are still alive.

“We´ll do everything we can to continue comforting sports stars, in order to allow icons like old Pepino never to fade away from the memory of Angolans”, stressed the official.

On the other hand, she praised the initiative to create a Pepino virtual museum, as well as the creation of a foundation on Pepino´s name as it is an unquestionable and solid step towards immortalising the late cyclist and, thus, she promised the institutional support of the governmental department she heads.

To the minister, the holding of this GP International Centenary Pepino aims to honour a mark of longevity and an example of perseverance and pride for Angolans.

Palmira Barbosa reminded the two participations of Alberto Silva Pepino, in 2009 and 2013, in the Third Age Olympic Games, having won two gold medals.

She also reminded those present at the ceremony, that in 1973, at the age of 53, Pepino walked for 47 hours and won a bet of one 1.000 escudos (The name of Angola´s currency at the time).

To the athletes from Namibia, South Africa, Democratic Republic of Congo and Zimbabwe, the Angolan Minister of Youth and Sports wished them a good stay and a good race.

Source: Angola Press News Agency