SPWC holds gender justice discourse training at Otjiwarongo

The Swapo Party Women's Council (SPWC) leadership from the 14 regions are gathered at Otjiwarongo in the Otjozondjupa Region for a two-day training workshop on enhancing gender justice discourse, which commenced on Saturday.

In his opening remarks, Otjozondjupa Regional Swapo Party Coordinator, Immanuel Namaseb said the workshop is aimed to ensure that the leadership of the SPWC receives training on what it should achieve in recruiting young women in the country who should become active members of the party before the 2024 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“It is at this workshop where we should introspect on whether we have the recruitment drive, and a positive attitude to achieve our political objective as well as the public awareness capacity that would impact change,” he said.

One of the facilitators of the training, Sylvia Mundjindi on her part said the 28 members who are attending the workshop will be trained on topics related to promoting democracy in the country, the women's voice, roles of women in Swapo and on issues of scale of balance between them and men.

“We all know that we are the majority in this country as women, but are we paid the same as our male counterparts at our workplaces. Do we have equal rights to inherit land in the country or equal access to employment opportunities?” asked Mundjindi.

The workshop is also being attended by the SPWC Secretary, Fransina Kahungu and her deputy Maria Tusi.

The majority of the attendees consist of SPWC regional secretaries and their mobilisation officers.

It ends on Sunday.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency