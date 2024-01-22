  • January 23, 2024
Hot News :

Namibia suffers four-goal defeat

Man hospitalised after pit bull attack in Oshakati

Squabble over eWallet leads to stabbing

Failure to collectively invest in SDGs is felt by developing nations: Nandi-Ndaitwah

NamPol urges caution after fatal grenade explosion

Kunene remains optimistic despite disappointing exam results

Squabble over eWallet leads to stabbing

Share This Article:

KATIMA MULILO: A 21-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in a disagreement over the withdrawal of money sent via eWallet at Ongwediva on Saturday. Oshana Community Affairs Officer, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, said the incident occurred around 15h30 at a bar. He said the victim was admitted to the hospital with a stab wound allegedly inflicted by someone who accused him of secretly withdrawing money sent to him (the suspect) via eWallet. 'It is alleged that the victim and the suspect were arguing over an eWallet that was sent to the suspect's phone and withdrawn. The suspect started accusing the victim of withdrawing his money,' Aiyambo said. The suspect has not yet been arrested and police investigations continue. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2024 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.