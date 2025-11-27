Squawka releases Moneyball Index: ranking how well Premier League clubs convert transfer spending into on-pitch results

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Squawka’s Moneyball Index ranks Premier League clubs from the past five seasons (including 2025/26) according to how efficiently they transform net transfer spending into on-pitch performance. The ranking covers 21 teams that have appeared in at least 3 seasons.

Key Findings

The Moneyball index highlights Manchester United as one of the league’s least efficient spenders, based on points earned and trophy success. By contrast, Manchester City and Liverpool have achieved the most success relative to transfer spend. Brighton, known for generating significant profits through their recruitment strategy, tops the index.

Top of the Index: Brighton (+10) ranks No. 1 for efficiency.

(+10) ranks No. 1 for efficiency. Manchester City (+6) and Liverpool (+4) have translated their net spend into consistent on-pitch success.

(+6) and (+4) have translated their net spend into consistent on-pitch success. Inefficient spenders: Manchester United (-4) are among the league’s most inefficient by this measure when factoring in points and trophy success.

(-4) are among the league’s most inefficient by this measure when factoring in points and trophy success. Aston Villa (+8), Wolves (+4), and Everton (+4) also outperform expectations considering their spending levels.

(+8), (+4), and (+4) also outperform expectations considering their spending levels. Arsenal (-1), Chelsea (-1), Tottenham (-2), Newcastle (-2), and West Ham (-2) have not matched spending with on-pitch results.

(-1), (-1), (-2), (-2), and (-2) have not matched spending with on-pitch results. Bournemouth (-6), Burnley (-8), and Nottingham Forest (-9) record the lowest efficiency scores on the Index.

Methodology

Squawka ranked each eligible club across two pillars : 1) Net Spend and 2) Performance (league points plus trophy points , with trophies weighted by reputation and difficulty ).

: 1) and 2) (league points plus , with trophies ). Moneyball Index = Performance rank minus Net Spend rank. A positive value means over-performance; a negative value indicates under-performance versus spend .

= . Scope: Covers the past five seasons , including 2025/26, and includes 21 clubs with at least three seasons within this timeframe .

Covers the past , including . Sources: Transfermarkt for transfer figures; points total correct as of 20 November 2025.

Comment

“Fans discuss net spend, but return on investment is the real measure,” said Tom Dutton, Head of Content at Squawka. “Our Moneyball Index weighs transfer expenses against points and trophies to show which clubs extract the most value from recruitment.”

Read the Full Analysis

View the complete index here: Premier League clubs ranked by Moneyball Index: How performance stacks up against net spend.

About Squawka

Squawka is a football media brand delivering news, data-driven analysis, live statistics and features across the Premier League, Champions League, and major global competitions.

