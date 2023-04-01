SRHR project crucial to other parliamentary priorities: Sekgoma

There is an essential value in advancing the Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) Project since its main purpose also benefits other parliamentary priorities as well.

This, according to Secretary General of the SADC Parliamentary Forum, Boemo Sekgoma, is because the SRHR brings to the fore issues which are fundamental to a democracy, such as the rule of law, separation of powers and stirring debates around those themes in view of stimulating democratisation.

Sekgoma was speaking at the opening of the multi-stakeholder consultative workshop on the end of SRHR Project performance review, Phase two, 2019-2023 on Saturday in Swakopmund.

First implemented by 11 SADC countries in 2014, the SRHR, which is funded by the Embassy of Sweden, aimed at achieving universal access to integrated SRHR, HIV/AIDS and related rights.

It further sought to encourage members of parliament to strengthen their capacity and advocacy for SRHR, HIV/AIDS issues through legislative, budgetary, oversight and visible representation.

According to Sekgoma, the project advances democratic stewardship and promotes the identity of parliament as an independent institution, which can develop its own body of parliamentary policy, separately from the executive, and in this regard exercise consistent oversight over programmes implemented by the government.

“Citizens hold parliament to account, and parliament holds government to account, thus reflecting the foundational tenet of representative democracy.

In addition, the project has also ensured the escalation of participatory democracy, which entails the participation of citizens and multi-stakeholders with parliament as an institution,” she stressed.

Sekgoma expressed satisfaction that this has been successfully achieved through public hearings and meetings of the national working groups.

Chairperson of the SRHR Technical Working Group and the Committee on Gender Equality, Social Development and Family Affairs, Gotthard Kasuto, said the workshop aimed to reflect on how far the committee has come, to ensure a smooth project conclusion that recognises and acknowledges the progress made.

“It also intends on identifying gaps in a manner that sets the base and tone for sustaining the SRHR activities, by making use of the existing partnership framework and relevant Parliamentary Standing Committees,” he added.

Source: Namibia Press Agency