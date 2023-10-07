Steel minister expresses confidence on Ejeh of Ankpa’s reign

The Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar-Audu, on Saturday expressed confidence that the reign of the new Ejeh of Ankpa, Alhaji Abubakar Ahmed-Yakubu, will bring about peaceful coexistence and development in Ankpa local government Area (LGA) of Kogi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister made the remark in Ankpa at the official presentation of the Staff of Office to Ahmed-Yakubu as the fourth Ejeh of Ankpa by Gov. Yahaya Bello.

Abubakar-Audu said: “I am very confident that with your educational background, wealth of experience in the public and private sectors, and in business development, you will, beyond your traditional and religious roles, attract great investments to the great Ankpa Kingdom, Kogi and Nigeria as a whole.”.

“The Ejeh of Ankpa is not novel to the throne. As one who was born into royalty and watched your father and grand father rule his people in peace, unity and prosperity, you would rule to exceed the accomplishments of your ancestors.

“It is a prayer that every child becomes greater than his father, and so, I wish the Ejeh of Ankpa success, and many years of greatness and accomplishments on the throne.

“My relationship with His Royal Highness dates back to the times of our fathers, who shared the same value of fostering the unity, growth and development of the Igala Kingdom.

“We remain grateful to God Almighty, that today, we are alive to preserve the legacies of our fathers in the Igala Kingdom, Kogi State and our dear country, Nigeria,” Abubakar-Audu said.

The Minister, who extended his warm wishes to the traditional ruler,

described the Ejeh as one who was capable of ruling his people in a peaceful and united way to bring notable development and prosperity to Ankpa, Igala Kingdom and the country at large.

He added: “I join the people of Ankpa, Kogi State, and millions of Nigerians to congratulate His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abubakar Ahmed-Yakubu, on the official presentation of Staff of Office to him as the fourth Ejeh of Ankpa.

“As he sits on the throne of his anscestors. I pray that Almighty Allah will guide and direct him to lead his people in peace, unity, love and harmony that will bring notable development and prosperity to Ankpa, the entire Igala Kingdom and Kogi State.

“I also thank the Governor of Kogi, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for his respect to the sacred stool of the Ejeh of Ankpa and for ensuring that the right person wears the crown.

“i thank the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bar. Salami Ozigi, for ensuring the success of the event,” Abubakar-Audu added.

He urged the people of Ankpa to live peacefully and united under the reign of his Royal Highness, irrespective of their religious and political affiliation.

The Honorable Minister attended the event alongside Gov. Yahaya Bello, the Kogi State APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, His Royal Majesty Attah of Igala, Matthew Opaluwa, Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and His Royal Highness Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar.

Also present at the event were the Governor of Kastina State, Dikko Umar Radda and the former Governor of Katsina, Ibrahim Shema, amongst others.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria