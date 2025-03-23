Hot News :

Nandi Ndaitwah Urges Public to Support Her Cabinet

Iranian Foreign Minister Says Nuclear Deal Cannot Be Renewed as Is

Oil, Gas Companies Became the Most Profitable in Russia in 2024 – Analysis

Kremlin Anticipates Challenging Technical Discussions Ahead of Putin-Trump Summit

Strike Hits Ukrainian Armed Forces Unit, UAV Assembly Shop in Brovary Underground

New Russian Ambassador Alexander Darchiev to Arrive in Washington Next Week

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Strike Hits Ukrainian Armed Forces Unit, UAV Assembly Shop in Brovary Underground

Share This Article:


Brovary: A strike was carried out on a Ukrainian military deployment point and a UAV assembly shop in Brovary in the Kiev Region, coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network Sergei Lebedev told RIA Novosti on Sunday.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Lebedev reported, “Brovary – four hits. One hit a temporary deployment point with freshly trained Bandera fighters, not far from the training ground, another hit a small shop where UAVs were assembled.”



A strike was also carried out near the airfield in Boryspil in the Kiev Region against a special forces unit of the Ukrainian armed forces, Lebedev said. Moreover, a strike was carried out on a location of probably foreign military personnel in Vyshgorod of the Kiev Region, he added.



In addition, late on Saturday, a strike was carried out on a warehouse with ammunition in the Obukhiv district of the Kiev Region, the coordinator said.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.