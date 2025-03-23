

Brovary: A strike was carried out on a Ukrainian military deployment point and a UAV assembly shop in Brovary in the Kiev Region, coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network Sergei Lebedev told RIA Novosti on Sunday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Lebedev reported, “Brovary – four hits. One hit a temporary deployment point with freshly trained Bandera fighters, not far from the training ground, another hit a small shop where UAVs were assembled.”





A strike was also carried out near the airfield in Boryspil in the Kiev Region against a special forces unit of the Ukrainian armed forces, Lebedev said. Moreover, a strike was carried out on a location of probably foreign military personnel in Vyshgorod of the Kiev Region, he added.





In addition, late on Saturday, a strike was carried out on a warehouse with ammunition in the Obukhiv district of the Kiev Region, the coordinator said.

