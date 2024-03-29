Strong Wind Blows Off Roofs Of 10 Classrooms At Sikinga Primary School

Learning was disrupted Thursday at Sikinga Primary School in Nambale Sub County, Busia County after strong winds blew off the roofs of 10 classrooms.

Properties worth millions were destroyed in terms of learning aids, books, furniture and food stuff for school lunch programmes for ECDE learners and JSS students.

Speaking to the press, the school Principal Phanice Ngaira noted that over 600 learners were forced to do their end term exams under trees while ECDE and grade 1 and 2 shared the only remaining 4 classrooms in the school compound.

‘Today we were shocked when we arrived at school only to find only 4 classrooms remaining, over 10 classrooms were destroyed beyond renovation owing to the fact that the structures were built over three decades,’ said Ngaira, the school principal.

‘We have incurred massive losses. The infrastructure was damaged, furniture and food for the lunch programme were destroyed. We fear naked electricity wires will harm us. We advised teachers to do classes under trees,’ she add

ed.

Her sentiments were echoed by BOM chairperson Joseph Matini who called on government and non-state actors to come to the rescue of the school enable learners learn under conducive environment.

‘The structures here were built in 1970 and early 1980. Infact we thank God it happened at night when teachers and students were at home, otherwise we will be counting live losses,’ said Matini, the BOM chair.

Parents at the school lead by Wilfred Wandera are now appealing to government and well-wishers to join hands and ensure normalcy resumes at the school.

‘The rains began at 9pm last night, it was accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms which led to the massive destruction of properties within the area,’ said Wandera.

Parents are now urging the ministry of education to visit the school and assess the state of the structure to avert impending danger.

Source: Kenya News Agency