Student dies during emergency training

WINDHOEK: A 33-year-old male paramedic student from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) died on Thursday during a practical session at the City of Windhoek (CoW) Emergency Training Centre.

A media statement issued on Friday by CoW said the incident happened at about 15h00 when the student was participating in a practical component of confined space training, which is part of their second-year Bachelor of Emergency Medical Care training requirements.

‘This training session was conducted in collaboration with NUST, as per the Memorandum of Understanding between the two institutions,’ it reads.

The statement further noted that immediate basic life support measures were initiated, and the student was promptly transported to the Katutura Intermediate Hospital for further medical attention, however he succumbed despite the efforts.

‘An investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident is ongoing, and the City of Windhoek is fully cooperating with the relevant authorities,’ it ad

ded.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency