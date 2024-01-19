Suspects in Opuwo fraud case make first court appearance

  • January 20, 2024
RUNDU: The six suspects who were arrested in Rundu in connection with fraud committed at Bank Windhoek's Opuwo branch, were denied bail in the Rundu Magistrate's Court on Friday. The six men, whose ages range from 22 to 30 years, appeared before Magistrate Sonia Sampofu and Public Prosecutor Kaeren Kleopas. They are Joao Limbo Josef, Mathias Mukuve Kanyanga, Daniel Kusumu Goncalves, Linyando Kandjimi, Kamberuka Mukoso Lukas and Lukas Ihemba Sifwaku. Sampofu informed them that they will be transferred to Opuwo, where the initial fraud case was registered. They are scheduled to appear in the Opuwo Magistrate's Court on 25 January 2024. It is alleged that the mastermind behind the fraud case, Nico Rebebe, approached the six, promising them jobs at a farm, and one of the requirements was for them to open accounts with Bank Windhoek, where he would facilitate their monthly payments. The six benefited in amounts varying from N.dollars 200 000 to N.dollars 500 000. Source: Namibia Press Agency

